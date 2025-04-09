‘Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking a break from...’: Insider provides update amid breakup rumors

Rumours have been flying around the internet recently, with fans worrying that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have quietly called it quits. But don’t panic — those breakup whispers are completely unfounded. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still together, dismissing breakup rumours. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Several reports and sources close to the couple, they’re still very much together — just taking a step back from the limelight after a whirlwind few months.

Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in February, both Taylor and Travis have noticeably kept things low-key. The couple just want a “normal life.”

How Taylor and Travis balancing privacy

“Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they're still very much together and in love. They're just taking a break from the public eye,” a source told US Weekly.

David E. Johnson, CEO and founder of Strategic Vision PR Group, echoed the same, saying, “They’d become overexposed to the point we were starting to see a slight backlash against their brand. No celebrity wants to be overexposed… Limiting their exposure lends more intrigue, and their appearances garner more coverage.”

“The constant scrutiny and need to portray an image can be very isolating for a celebrity,” Clinical psychologist Maria Fernandez also told US Weekly.

The Cruel Summer singer recently wrapped up a leg of her Eras Tour, attended the Grammy Awards, and reportedly booed at the Super Bowl, which former President Donald Trump also attended.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been laser-focused, especially with the pressure of the Super Bowl looming over him and his team earlier this year.

The US Weekly source added that the two are “enjoying some R&R after working their butts off, making the most of their time off.”

However, Travis and Taylor made a rare but telling public appearance at Coachella 2024. The couple was seen strolling hand-in-hand at the music festival, and a video clip of the sweet moment quickly went viral — effectively shutting down those breakup theories.