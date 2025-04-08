Taylor Swift has ‘no hard feelings’ after Blake Lively's ‘genuine’ apology amid It Ends With Us drama: Report

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are on “good terms” again after the actress apologised to the singer for dragging her into the It Ends With Us legal drama. The 37-year-old actress reached out to the Cruel Summer hitmaker after Justin Baldoni claimed in his $400 million lawsuit that the former tried to use the latter's influence as leverage against him, according to a Page Six report. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are on 'good terms' again amid It Ends With Us legal drama: Report(Getty)

“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship,” a source told the outlet, adding that the Gossip Girl star “missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”

The insider went on to say that Swift “appreciated” Lively's “genuine and heartfelt” apology. “[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward,” the source added, per the outlet. According to Baldoni's lawsuit, the All I See is You star once invited the 41-year-old filmmaker to her and Ryan Reynolds' NYC penthouse, where her “famously close friend” was present.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni alleged that Swift and the Deadpool star gushed over Lively's script rewrites for It Ends With Us. However, the Jane the Virgin star later texted the Age of Adaline actress about the revisions after the alleged meeting, saying, “I really love what you did. It really does help a lot. Makes it so much more fun and interesting. (And I would have felt that way without Ryan or Taylor).”

Lively allegedly replied to Baldoni's text message by referring to Swift and Reynolds as the “dragons” who protected her, like Khaleesi in “Game of Thrones,” according to the lawsuit. According to a February Page Six report, the Midnights singer felt “used” by the Green Lantern actress and “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.”