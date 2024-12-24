Blake Lively names her and Ryan Reynold's kids in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: Here's why

Blake Lively’s lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni continues to unfold with more bombshell claims. The 37-year-old actress has revealed that a lack of proper protections on set led to her and her infant son, Olin, contracting COVID-19. In addition to this, Lively alleges that Baldoni, 40, failed to inform her that she had been exposed to the virus, adding further fuel to the already shocking legal battle. In her ongoing lawsuit, Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of failing to inform her of COVID exposure on set, resulting in her and her infant contracting the virus. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Lively and her children were exposed to COVID

Lively claimed in her lawsuit that the production lacked insurance for COVID-related delays and that Baldoni expressed frustration over the time and money lost when she contracted the virus and was unable to work.

The legal documents stated, “Ms Lively was told by another producer that Wayfarer did not have insurance coverage for COVID. Mr Baldoni deliberately withheld from Ms Lively that she had been exposed to COVID. Both Ms. Lively and her infant child contracted COVID from the outbreak,” as reported by DailyMail.

The legal paperwork also stated that the Gossip Girl actor tried to raise concerns with Baldoni and producer partner Jamey Heath about the situation but was shut down. The statement read, “Ms Lively expressed her upset that Mr Heath and Mr Baldoni had hidden the fact that she had been exposed to a COVID outbreak on set from which she and her infant contracted COVID.”

The statement continued, “Instead of acknowledging responsibility and committing to safety moving forward, they expressed upset over production days missed and resulting costs.

Lively’s list of conditions upon return to the movie set

As production resumed following the WGA and SAG strikes, Blake Lively outlined a list of conditions that needed to be met for her to return to filming, and she included these demands in her legal filings.

One of her requests read, “If BL is exposed to COVID-19, she must be provided notice as soon as possible after Wayfarer or any producer or production executive becomes aware of such exposure”.

In her lawsuit, filed December 20, Lively accused Baldoni of not only sexual harassment and a hostile work environment but also of running a smear campaign to deliberately tarnish her image and career.