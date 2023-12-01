Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Michelle Williams, and more glam up for Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere: Watch BTS clips

2023 has been a standout year for pop icons Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, with both enjoying record-breaking world tours. The red carpet is bustling with excitement at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Nov. 30. Taylor Swift, Michelle Williams, and Blake Lively have already graced the star-studded event, showcasing their unwavering support and embracing girl power for the ‘queen bey’. The celebrities dazzled on the red carpet, dressing in accordance with the themes of "most fabulous silver fashions."

Taylor Swift flaunts her Balmain gown at Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere

Renaissance Film Premiere(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Kansas City to London, Taylor Swift surprised everyone with her attendance at Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere on November 30. The Lover Singer donned a floor-length Balmain gown, matching black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback heels, and jewelry with intricate details. Well, fans see ‘No rivalry’ here. Back in October, Beyoncé attended Era’s Tour premiere held in LA and now Taylor is here to shower her support in return.

Also read: ‘She is her mother’, Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's Renaissance premiere in London, leaving beau Travis Kelce behind

Blake Lively kept it color-coordinated at Beyoncé's Renaissance Film Premiere

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whether it's a movie premiere or a major gala, Blake Lively is the queen of the red carpet when it comes to elegance. She looked stunning wearing a black coat, Christian Louboutin platforms, and a miniskirt with beadwork.

Beyoncés after party look

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The night's biggest attraction, Beyoncé, looked amazing in the Balmain PF23 silver collection during the after-party.

Michelle Williams

The former member of Destiny's Child made a statement on the red carpet by adorning herself with a chic silver long-sleeve minidress, black stockings, loose hair, and understated makeup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Blue Ivy Carter

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's eleven-year-old daughter, looked gorgeous in an all-black outfit. wearing a pair of stylish black shades and an off-the-shoulder black gown.

Will.i.am

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former member of Black Eyed Peas was decked up in a silver snowsuit, boots, and goggles.