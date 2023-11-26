Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premieres at star-studded event in Beverly Hills

American singer-songwriter Beyonce unveiled her Renaissance World Tour film on Saturday night, November 25. The Single Ladies hitmaker hosted a star-studded event in Beverly Hills, where she made her big-screen debut with Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater. Several A-listers attended the glitzy event. Notably, the 42-year-old musician reunited with Destiny's Child members on the chrome carpet. Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016 (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(AP)

Who attended the Renaissance film premiere?

The night's theme was “cosy opulence” and the celebrity guests went all in, showcasing glamourous attires. Beyonce's iconic silver horse was the night's highlight, with celebs posing alongside it. Among the famous faces, one particular group stole the night. Destiny's Child founding members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett were among the first guests to grace the chrome carpet.

Luckett and LaTavia were later joined by the final members of Destiny's Child- Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and the star of the night, Beyonce, herself. While Rowland donned a striking silver textured dress, Williams stunned in an elaborate all-black ensemble. Interestingly, a celebrity, whose identity is not revealed, made an appearance as Alien Superstar from Beyonce's namesake song.

Other famous guests were: Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Lizzo, Marsai Martin, Ava DuVernay, Coco Jones, Gabrielle Union, Victoria Monet, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Jeremy Pope, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Natalia, Vanessa Bryant, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble as per Hollywood Reporter.

When is Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé releasing?

Beyonce's concert film, which is notably directed by the singer is set to release on December 1. It is distributed by AMC Theatres and produced by Parkwood Entertainment. After its Los Angeles premiere, it will have a second screening on November 30, in London. The attire theme will be “upscale opulence.” The official synopsis for the film reads- “Pop superstar Beyoncé performs hit songs in concert and discusses the creative process behind her world tour.”