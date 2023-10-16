From Royalty to reality TV? Kris Jenner's plan to bring Meghan Markle into the Kardashian fold

Meghan Markle might be the next guest star on The Kardashians, according to a report. The possible crossover of Meghan Markle and The Kardashians(AP/Getty Images)

They say that Kris Jenner is working hard to make it happen for the Kardashians and Meghan.

Reportedly, Jenner is making efforts to bring both Meghan and Prince Harry "into the mainstream," potentially featuring them in a special appearance on The Kardashians and exploring opportunities for fashion collaborations.(which lines up with what Meghan’s new team reportedly did when going to fashion houses for her comeback).

“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle. It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon,” an insider quoted to Bella Magazine via Mirror.

They noted that the possibilities would be "limitless" should Meghan collaborate with them.

“Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative.”

The Duchess of Sussex, became a global sensation when she married Prince Harry in 2018. But the former actress had a long and interesting journey from her modest upbringing in The Valley of Los Angeles to her successful career in Hollywood and beyond.

Andrew Morton reveals the story of the woman who charmed Prince Harry and how her past has influenced her present and future.

In his book, Morton chronicles Meghan’s life from her childhood in a biracial family, her education at an elite private school, and her early challenges as a budding actress. He also covers her roles in various TV shows and movies, including her rise to fame as Rachel Zane on the popular series Suits.

He details how she met Prince Harry through a mutual friend, how they fell in love and faced media pressure, and how they decided to step back from their royal roles and move to California.

Morton also gives insight into Meghan’s personality, values, and passions. He shows how she has been an advocate for women’s rights, racial justice, and humanitarian causes. He reveals how she has coped with the difficulties and criticisms that have come with being a royal and a public figure. He also examines how she has balanced her personal and professional life, as well as her roles as a wife, mother, and global icon.

Morton’s book is a thorough and informative biography of Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. It offers a glimpse into the life of an extraordinary woman who has made history and inspired millions.