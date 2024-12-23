Menu Explore
Taylor Swift gifts same $4,500 dress to teenage fan who complimented her outfit

ANI |
Dec 23, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Taylor Swift surprised a teenage fan named Naya during a recent visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri in order to spread holiday cheer.

Taylor Swift surprised a teenage fan named Naya during a recent visit to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 12. Swift, 35, who is known for her generosity, spent the day spreading holiday cheer to young patients. (Also Read: Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber named in Justin Baldoni’s ‘takedown’ plan for Blake Lively, email reveals; here's why)

Taylor Swift gifts dress to fan who complimented her outfit.(REUTERS)
Taylor Swift gifts dress to fan who complimented her outfit.(REUTERS)

Taylor's thoughtful gift to fan

According to PEOPLE, a video that has since gone viral, show Swift signing an Eras Tour book for Naya, a teen patient. The two shared a light-hearted moment when Naya complimented Swift's outfit as "tea," explaining that it was a high compliment. Swift smiled and replied, "You made my day with that."

However, the surprise didn't just end there. Naya, on Sunday, shared another video showing a special Christmas gift that she received from the pop star. The gift was the exact tartan outfit Swift had been wearing during their meeting – a $4,500 Miu Miu ensemble, including a $2,250 pleated skirt and matching $2,250 button-down top.

"She is soo amazing, I'm soo blessed, I love you Tay Swizzle, you're literally the bes," Naya captioned her video, showing herself unwrapping the gift.

Swift also sent a handwritten note to Naya, which read: "When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn't tell you because I had a plan :) Picked you up a few things I hope you'll think are tea. Ha....Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor."

Taylor Swift's past kind gestures

Swift has a history of kind gestures toward her fans. In 2019, the popstar donated $10,000 to help a teenager with stage 4 cancer. That same year, she sent $5,000 to a Canadian fan struggling to pay tuition fees.

Taylor recently wrapped her historic Eras Tour. She is among the most-streamed artists for the second year in a row. She had more than 26.6 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish in the top five, as per streaming platform Spotify. Her The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April in the middle of her Eras Tour, was the most-streamed album of 2024.

– With agency inputs

