Taylor Swift grants Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wish: Eras Tour includes six Toronto dates!

After much anticipation and a plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Taylor Swift has finally announced six tour dates in Toronto as part of her record-breaking Eras World Tour.

Taylor Swift performs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP)

Canadian Swifties can breathe a sigh of relief as Swift puts Canada back on her touring map. The 33-year-old superstar had initially excluded Canada from her widely successful tour, causing concerns among her Canadian fanbase. Prime Minister Trudeau even took to social media to personally appeal to Swift to include Canada in her tour schedule. “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on Twitter, on July 5, shortly after Swift announced tour stops in Europe and the UK.

The Toronto tour dates are scheduled for November 2024, with tickets set to go on sale next week. Swift revealed the exciting news on social media, along with additional tour stops in New Orleans, Miami, and Indianapolis.

Canadian fans can mark their calendars for Swift's performances in Toronto from November 14 to 16, 2024, and again from November 21 to 23, 2024. These shows will mark Swift's first tour dates in Canada since her Reputation Tour in 2018. Notably, she will be the first artist to perform a six-show stint at Toronto's renowned Rogers Centre.

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift's most extensive stadium tour to date, spanning over 130 shows across five continents. It began in March 2023 and has been shattering concert records along the way. Data tracker Pollstar predicts that Swift's tour could generate a staggering $1 billion in ticket sales from more than 100 dates, potentially making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

For Canadian Swifties, this announcement comes as a relief, and the anticipation for the Eras Tour's arrival in Toronto is at an all-time high. As the countdown to November 2024 begins, fans are ready to welcome Taylor Swift.

