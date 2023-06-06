Taylor Swift will not write albums about romance with Matty Healy, claims source: ‘It was a summertime thing’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits after dating for one month. Now, sources close to the Anti-Hero singer have slammed the media frenzy surrounding the couple and called it 'stupid.' The sources also said that there will no albums about this relationship and it was just a 'summertime thing.' (Also read: Taylor Swift and Matt Healy reportedly break up, Swifties erupt in celebration)

Taylor was spotted with Matty Healy in the recent weeks, with the 1975 frontman being present at the singer's Eras Tour in Nashville. The duo were also seen after they a recording studio together, igniting fan speculation. Although neither of them have publicly addressed the romance rumours, Matty recently hinted at it while performing at a music festival in Scotland.

As per a report by Page Six, sources have now slammed the unnecessary media attention given to the couple and said, "Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done... It’s all stupid... She will not be writing albums about this one. It was a summertime thing. Does everyone have amnesia about Tom Hiddleston? Jesus Christ."

Furthermore, the sources also said that the singer should be allowed to have her own time after a long relationship came to an end, referring to her six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn that ended a month ago. “She’s allowed to let off some steam and sew [sic] her oats afterwards without people claiming first that she’s ‘head over heels’ and then that she’s ‘breaking up’ with the guy. It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over.” said the source.

Taylor and Matty have known each other since 2014 and have been linked to each other in the past as well. In the wake of the romance rumours, Matty's controversial comments in the past received renewed attention. Fans of the singer were celebrating after the news of their breakup on social media, with many trending her name on Twitter.

