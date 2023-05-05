Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: From friends to flames, Is It Love at First Sight? or vague speculations

Rumors are flying around about American Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's love life following her split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn last month. Rumors of Romance between Taylor Swift and the 1975 Frontman Matty Healy. (Image Credit: Shutterstock.)

News broke via The Sun, the singer-songwriter is reportedly dating Matty Healy, the frontman of the popular British band The 1975.

The two have been reportedly seeing each other for the last couple of months and are said to be planning to go public with their romance during Swift's upcoming concert in Nashville, Tennessee, where Healy is reportedly flying to join her.

While Swift and Healy have been close friends for years, it was only recently that they have taken their relationship to the next level. It seems the ‘Blank Space’ performer has already moved past her breakup.

A source close to the couple claimed, "She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right,” added they first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago, but the timings just didn't work out."

The source also confirmed that Swift and Alwyn had already split up by the time Swift started seeing Healy. Both of them have been touring in recent weeks, and despite the distance, they have been keeping in touch through frequent FaceTiming and texting.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after Joe Alwyn split: Report

The rumor mill went into overdrive after Swift made a surprise appearance during the 1975's At Their Very Best tour at London's O2 Arena in January. She performed a cover of "The City" and her hit track "Anti-Hero," and afterward, she met Healy's mother, Denise Welch, who posted a photo of the pair hugging on Instagram.

Although The 1975 crooner slashed down the rumor flag saying, “Yeah, we met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do and we spoke occasionally. And she’s the biggest pop star in the world and I’m in Australia. There’s no like, relationship, or anything happening. It’s just funny how people really, really buy into that.”

Matty claimed that dating Taylor would be emasculating.

When asked if he feared going into a relationship, Matty responded, “Yeah. Absoulutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘F**king hell! I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F**k that,’” added “That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”

While the ‘You Need to Calm Down’ singer has been linked to several high-profile names from Hollywood over the years, including Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston, she has never publicly confirmed a relationship with Healy until now. However, Swift always has been very secretive about her private life; her relationship with Alwyn was kept under wraps for several years before they went public. So it's possible that she is simply keeping things under the radar until she is ready to go public.

The rumored relationship is the talk of the town, and if it is true, it will undoubtedly be the biggest celebrity romance of the year Matty will be following the path of Andrew Garfield, how he lied all the time about Spider-Man: No Way Home.