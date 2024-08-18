Taylor Swift reveals how she's coping after Vienna terror plot incident: ‘I’m gonna revisit…’

Taylor Swift revealed her coping mechanism during tough days at the London Eras Tour on Friday, August 16, 2024. This came after her tour dates were cancelled due to a foiled terror plot in Vienna. The singer shared this after the stands gave her a standing ovation for her performance at the concert. Taylor Swift reveals her new coping strategies during her London concert on Friday. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)

Taylor Swift shares how she copes with tough days

Swift performed the track, Champagne Problems from her album Evermore for which she received a standing ovation from the crowd at the London concert. She then shared how she plans to use that moment as her coping mechanism on difficult days.

She said, “Not only was I recording a video in my head of that, but I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones,” as reported by Page Six. She further expressed how she will use that method as her new coping mechanism on difficult days. She said, “Anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot. Thank you so much for giving that to us.”

Her performance in London marked the second night of her being back on stage after her shows were cancelled in Vienna due to a terror attack being planned to take place at one of them. Her last performance before London was in Warsaw.

Three men arrested in terror attack

Swift’s three shows scheduled for August 8,9 and 10 were cancelled the same day the three young men related to the terror attack were arrested. London’s mayor, Saqid Khan said that the fans in Vienna who missed the opportunity to see their favourite artist perform could expect ‘safely’ enjoying the show in London. Swift has remained tight-lipped on the matter.