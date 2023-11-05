Taylor Swift spotted in New York City with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid

Taylor Swift had a fun night out with her new friends Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner in New York City on Saturday, November 4. The trio was joined by Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, who arrived separately.

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Swift looked chic in a black long-sleeved top, a tweed miniskirt and black boots. Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wore a navy jumpsuit with a white coat. Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, wore a turquoise plaid blazer with jeans and blue heels.

Swift and Mahomes have become close recently, thanks to Swift’s relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes and Kelce are teammates and friends.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” US Weekly reported in October.

“Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great,” the insider added, “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift and Mahomes first met during a girls’ night out with Blake Lively and Turner in September, before a Chiefs v. New York Jets game. The next day, they watched the game with Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman.

Swift and Mahomes reunited to support the Chiefs at the October 22 game at Arrowhead Stadium. They showed off their touchdown celebration handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift also sent Mahomes a 1989 sweater to celebrate her re-released album.

Their latest outing comes as Mahomes visited New York City with other wives of Chiefs players. She had afternoon tea at the Plaza Hotel with Paige Buechele, wife of quarterback Shane Buechele, and Lindsay Bell, wife of tight end Blake Bell.

Meanwhile, the NFL players are getting ready for a big game in Germany. The Chiefs will play against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, which will start at 9:30 a.m. ET.

It seems unlikely that Swift will fly to Europe to watch Kelce play. However, Kelce was coy when asked if Swift would attend during a press conference on Friday, November 3.

"When I mention — or everyone knows — she’s at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down,” Kelce, 34, joked.

“The spread goes up and down. So I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

Kelce also dodged the question of whether he was falling in love with the “Midnights” singer.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there,” he told reporters on Friday.

Kelce’s performance seems to be affected by Swift’s presence. After the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, NFL broadcasters noted that Kelce has done better when Swift was in the crowds than when he’s “left to his own devices.”

The team lost the October 29 game against the Denver Broncos, which Swift did not attend.