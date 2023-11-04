close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Others / 'I'm going to keep my…,' Here's what Travis Kelce said on being asked if he is ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift

'I'm going to keep my…,' Here's what Travis Kelce said on being asked if he is ‘in love’ with Taylor Swift

BySumanti Sen
Nov 04, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Travis Kelce was recently also asked if Taylor is attending the European showdown, to which he said, “I’m just going to keep that to myself”

Travis Kelce was recently asked if he is “in love” with Taylor Swift, and theChiefs star tight end said he would like to keep that information “personal.” Travis' reaction was revealed on X by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Travis Kelce was recently asked if he is “in love” with Taylor Swift (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, VALERIE MACON / AFP)
Travis Kelce was recently asked if he is “in love” with Taylor Swift (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, VALERIE MACON / AFP)

“International reporter waits until end of press conference to ask Kelce about Taylor Swift: "What is the latest status and are you in love?" Jeff wrote. Travis says the latest status is, "I got to see her last week."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Is he in love? "I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal.",” Jeff added.

Travis is inGermany for the NFL International game against the Dolphins on November 5, according to New York Post.

Travis was recently also asked if Taylor is attending the European showdown. “When I mention if she’s going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I’m just going to keep that to myself,” he had replied.

Amid romance rumours, a source told the news outlet PEOPLE that Travis has never dated someone like Taylor. "Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," the source said. “It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy.”

"Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it," the insider added, referring to Travis trying to give Taylor his phone number when he attended her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium. The source added that Travis and Taylor are "having a great time getting to know one another" and "have introduced some of their friends to each other" recently.

"Everyone's getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the source said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out