Taylor Swift steps out for girls' night with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Haim sisters weeks after breakup with Joe Alwyn

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2023 09:53 AM IST

Taylor Swift went out with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters in New York recently several weeks after her breakup with Joe Alwyn. See pics here.

Singer Taylor Swift stepped out for a girls' night in New York recently along with her friends Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, as well as Alana, Danielle and Este Haim. Several pictures of the girls' group walking together on the street surfaced online. Taylor was seen with her friends amid her ongoing Eras Tour. (Also Read | Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn ended relationship due to differences in their personalities; he struggled with her fame: Report)

Taylor Swift with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the Haim sisters.
For the outing, Taylor wore a black top, matching skirt and paired it with black loafers. She also wore sunglasses and carried a maroon bag. Gigi Hadid opted for a white and blue jacket, denims, and sneakers. Blake Lively was seen wearing a black top, half grey jacket, denims and heels.

In one of the photos, Taylor was seen talking with Gigi who smiled as she listened to the singer. Blake walked behind them as she shared conversations with Alana, Danielle and Este. In another photo, Taylor was seen seemingly entering a restaurant.

Reacting to a post, shared by a fan account on Instagram, a person said, "This screams 1989 Taylor's version." "We’re back in the 1989 era," read a comment. "This is sooo iconic god," wrote another fan. "Squad made an appearance," commented a person. "Seen more of her in two weeks out since being single than the last 3 years," said an Instagram user. As per People, Taylor, Blake went out for dinner with the latter's husband-actor Ryan Reynolds on Wednesday.

Taylor's outing comes weeks after she broke up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Earlier, People magazine had reported that the duo's split was amicable and "it was not dramatic". "The relationship had just run its course. It's why (Alwyn) hasn't been spotted at any shows," People quoted its source as saying.

Currently, Taylor is travelling to various US cities for her Eras Tour. Ahead of the tour, Taylor had also surprised fans by dropping four new songs. On Instagram Stories, she had written, “In celebration of The Eras Tour I’m releasing four previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight 9 (clock and smile emoticon) Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version), Safe & Sound (Ft. Joy Williams and John Paul White) (Taylor’s Version), If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) and All of the Girls You Loved Before."

