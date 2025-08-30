Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce set for ‘intimate’ wedding, Check out their ‘guest list’ here

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently declared their engagement, preparations are said to be underway to ensure that their wedding day is flawless. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.(Instagram/taylorswift)

The pair has already decided on a number of important issues, including the limited gathering and private guest list, the Daily Mail reported, citing a source.

The insider told the outlet that Swift and her 35-year-old NFL star fiancé "are already planning and have a lot of details decided already,: adding that “It will just be close friends and family.” Their wedding day will undoubtedly be a real family event.

A look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guest list

While the the 14-time Grammy winner's younger brother, Austin, 33, and parents, Andrea, 67, and Scott, 73, will be present at her wedding, Kelce's father Ed, 74, and mother Donna, 72, along with his brother Jason, 37, wife Kylie, 33, and four small daughters will support the NFL star.

In addition to the main family members, their wedding is anticipated to see the couple's closest friends.

Swift's close circle has always included the Haim sisters, who are like family to her, as well as Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, and Abigail Anderson.

Swift's newest confidante is Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

In the meantime, Kelce's kindergarten hockey pal Aric Jones and childhood friend Kumar Ferguson are bound to be with him, along with former Kansas City Chiefs player Ross Travis, who has been one of Kelce's closest companions since 2015.

When is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Additionally, there is conjecture that Taylor and Kelce's wedding may occur much sooner than fans anticipated.

Another Daily Mail source close to Kelce claims that he organised the proposal all by himself and ensured that it was conventional in every way. Travis “wanted it to be completely traditional — that he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him,” the insider said.

Kelce took permission from Taylor Swift

Before proposing to Swift, Kelce first sought the singer's parents' permission.

“It was of extreme importance to do that, because he wanted it to mean something for everyone involved,” the source stated. “This is a dream for him, and he knows that Taylor always wanted to get married.”