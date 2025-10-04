The Smashing Pumpkins call off India debut tour due to logistical challenges: ‘We cannot perform these shows…’

Chicago's ’90s alternative grunge band, The Smashing Pumpkins, led by frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, were all set to make their India debut this month. However, the band has cancelled the shows, citing unexpected logistical challenges and circumstances beyond their control. The band was coming to India as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour.

The Smashing Pumpkins call off India tour

The band was coming to India as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour. The 1979 hitmakers were scheduled to perform at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru, on October 11, 2025, followed by Jio World Garden, Mumbai, on October 12, 2025.

On Saturday, the band took to Facebook to share the update about their scheduled performances in India, revealing that they will not be coming to the country this time.

“Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai,” the band wrote on their page on Facebook.

The band shared that they could not perform the concerts “up to the standards” that they expect, and that’s the reason which pushed them to call off the gigs.

“We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect,” the note read further.

Their Facebook post.

What do we know about the scheduled performances

The founding members Corgan, Iha and Chamberlain were supposed to be joined by live tour members Jack Bates on bass, Kiki Wong on guitar, and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole, to perform a three-decade career-spanning setlist.

The Smashing Pumpkins is one of the most influential bands of the 90s grunge movement, and have had a lasting impact on alternative artists thereafter. They are known for acclaimed classics such as Tonight, Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Today and 1979 alongside sonic journeys from the band's innovative works including “TUM and the celebrated Aghori Mhori Mei. Their recent smash hits include Sighommi and Beguiled. The tour was being brought to India by live event company EVA Live, known for previously hosting Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams in India.

Meanwhile, Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour kicked off with Japan in September, followed by pit stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The two-month-long, extensive tour marks the band's first time in Asia in over a decade - 12 years in Japan, 15 years in South Korea, and almost 30 years in Thailand.