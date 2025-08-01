It’s happening “Tonight, Tonight”! The Smashing Pumpkins announce long-awaited India debut

Chicago's 90s alternative grunge act 'The Smashing Pumpkins" led by frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, is set to make their India debut as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour. The “1979” hitmakers will perform at Terraform Arena, Bengaluru on October 11, 2025, followed by Jio World Garden, Mumbai on October 12, 2025. Legendary alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins announced their much awaited India debut as part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour.(instagram/@smashingpumpkins)

Tour members and setlist

The founding members Corgan, Iha and Chamberlain will be joined by live tour members Jack Bates on bass, Kiki Wong on guitar, and multi-instrumentalist Katie Cole, performing a three-decade career-spanning setlist. Corgan's raw, whiny drawl, blended with angsty lyrics and a dreamy, esoteric soundscape made The Smashing Pumpkins one of the most influential bands of the 90s grunge movement, and have had a lasting impact on alternative artists thereafter. The long-awaited debut will feature live performances of acclaimed classics like “Tonight, Tonight”, “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”, “Today” and “1979” alongside sonic journeys from the band's innovative works including “ATUM” and the celebrated “Aghori Mhori Mei” as well as recent smash hits such as “Sighommi” and “Beguiled”.

The excitement is palpable!

Excied for their gigs in India. The Smashing Pumpkins stated, “We're thrilled to be finally coming to India, some 36 years after we started in Chicago. Our music has been unmistakably shaped by this great and mighty culture, and so it will be an honour to play for you: and loudly! For what we hope will be the first of many, many trips to come.” Interestingly enough, to corroborate Corgan's statement about the influence of Indian culture, the cover art for their 1995 album “Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness” in fact, contains symbolic illustrations of Hindu deities Brahma and Vishnu, woven into a whimsical Victorian dreamscape.

The tour is brought to you by live event company EVA Live, known for previously hosting Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams in India. Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, states, “To bring The Smashing Pumpkins to India for the very first time is a landmark achievement for the live music ecosystem in this country. EVA Live is honoured to make this dream a reality for countless rock fans who have waited decades for a moment like this. India is ready to welcome one of alternative rock's most influential bands, and we promise an unforgettable experience.”

Tour venues and ticket sales

The tour will kick off with Japan in September, followed by pit stops in Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Busan, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. The two-month-long, extensive tour marks the band's first time in Asia in over a decade - 12 years in Japan, 15 years in South Korea, and almost 30 years in Thailand - and their first time playing in the Middle East and India.

Ticket registrations are now live on the District app. Mastercard users can enjoy early access from August 5 to 7, 2025, followed by a second presale window from August 7 to 12. General ticket sales open on August 12 at 4:30 PM, exclusively on District by Zomato.

India is quickly cementing its place on the global rock map - with The Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming debut adding to a wave of iconic acts, from Guns N’ Roses to Green Day, choosing the country as a key stop on their tours.

(with ANI inputs)