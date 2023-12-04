Travis Kelce's Chiefs suffer first loss with Taylor Swift in audience

The romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is going strong, as the pop star flew to Wisconsin to support her boyfriend and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Lyndsay Bell, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift, who has won 12 Grammy Awards, has been dating the Chiefs tight end for two months, and they have been making headlines with their public appearances. This was the fifth time that Swift attended a Chiefs game this season, and she was seen cheering for Kelce and his teammates at Lambeau Field.

The Grammy winner arrived at the stadium with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is also a good friend of Swift. The two women were spotted by the cameras before the kickoff, wearing warm clothes to brave the cold weather. There was some doubt that Swift would make the trip to Wisconsin, as the temperature was expected to drop to 36° Fahrenheit (2° Celsius) and snow was forecast in the area. However, Swift did not let the weather stop her from supporting her beau.

Swift being a lucky charm for Chiefs

Swift seems to be a lucky charm for the Chiefs, as they have won all the four games that she has watched them play this season.

The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Chargers in the previous games that Swift attended. This was the second time that Swift watched a Chiefs game on the road, the first one being the Week 4 game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, where she was joined by Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift recently came back to the US after completing the South American leg of her ‘Eras Tour’, which took her to Argentina and Brazil in November. She performed at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, where Kelce surprised her by showing up in the VIP tent with her father, Scott. Kelce took advantage of the Chiefs’ bye week to fly to South America and spend some time with Swift.