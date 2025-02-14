Vishal Dadlani postpones Pune concert after ‘unfortunate accident’, undergoes treatment

Singer Vishal Dadlani announced that his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravijani has been postponed after he met with an accident. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Vishal updated fans about the change, though he didn’t specify the nature of his injury. (Also Read | Vishal Dadlani schools Indian Idol 15 contestant for imitating other singers: ‘Restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge’) Vishal Dadlani wrote that he had a small accident.(Nitin Lawate )

Vishal Dadlani meets with an accident

Vishal wrote, “My bad, had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted. See you soon Pune! (Folded hands emoji)." The show was scheduled to take place on March 2. The musician is part of the Vishal-Sheykhar music duo.

Vishal updated fans about the change.

Concert was scheduled for next month

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Vishal is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. They, however, promised the concert will be rescheduled soon.

Just Urbane, Vishal and others who are part of the event shared a post on Instagram. It read, "Important Announcement: Vishal and Sheykhar Music Concert Postponed (musical notes emoji). We regret to inform you that the much-awaited Urbane Shows Music Concert featuring the iconic duo Vishal and Sheykhar, scheduled for 2nd March 2025, has been postponed due to an unfortunate accident involving Vishal Dadlani, who is currently undergoing treatment."

Vishal's team issues apology

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The concert will be rescheduled, and we’ll share the new date very soon. (Admission tickets emoji) Ticket Refunds: All ticket holders will receive a full refund via our exclusive ticketing partner, District,” it also read.

"Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience when we return! Stay tuned for further updates. #UrbaneConcert #VishalAndSheykhar #ConcertUpdate #Vishaldadlani #sheykharravjiani," concluded the post.

About Vishal

Vishal has composed songs for films such as Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War, among many others. He has also sung many tracks such as Dhoom Again, Kurban Hua, Jee le Zara, Marjaiyann, I Feel Good, Jab Mila Tu, Tu Meri, Swag Se Swagat, Bala, Har funn Maula, and Khuda Hafiz.