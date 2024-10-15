Vishal Dadlani schools Indian Idol 15 contestant for imitating other singers: ‘Restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge’

Performance irks Vishal

It all unfolded when the 23-year-old contestant Lakshya, who sang Tum Kya Mile and Pehli Nazar Mein, performed, hoping to impress the judges with his singing skills. But he was criticised for copying other popular singers. Vishal also encouraged him to find his original style while entering the music industry.

Vishal stopped Lakshya’s audition mid-way, and said, “Aap original singers ke inflections aapke gaane mein daal rahe hain, first with Arijit (Arijit Singh), then with Atif (Atif Aslam) (You are putting inflections of many singers in your song, from Arijit to Atif). You’re singing well, par aap apna nahi gaa rahe ho (You are not being yourself while singing). Ye ‘Indian Idol’ hai na, yahaan se idol nikaltein hai; yahaan aap nakal kar ke aage nahi badoge (This is ‘Indian Idol’ where Idols are born. You can’t get ahead here by initiating someone)”.

He added, "You perform in public, right? Often in shows, when you imitate other artists, you win praise from the audience because they want to listen to the songs as they know it. But until you don’t make an identity of your own, you will never become a star. You cannot become an Indian Idol singing in someone else’s style. This is my problem”.

A warning

The music composer stressed that he liked the Amritsar boy's singing capabilities, but was put off by his attempt to copy other singers.

“I really like your voice but I don’t like the imitating situation. Aap seekho zarur, yeh bahut bade kalakaar hain aur bahut acche kalakaar hai; but jis din aap unki nakal karne lag jaoge, unki style apna loge toh aap hotel, restaurant mein gaate reh jaoge. To be an artist, you have to find your own space. (You learn from them because these are really big artists, but the day you start copying them, you will only find a place to sing in hotels and restaurants),” Vishal shared.

About Indian Idol 15

Indian Idol is returning for its 15th season on Sony TV. This time, Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani are on the judging panel. Singer Aditya Narayan will once again take on the role of host, adding to the show’s familiar charm.