Vishal Dadlani reacts to Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing: ‘I’m on his side, he is a good guy'

Singer Arijit Singh sent shockwaves through the music industry with his decision to step away from playback singing earlier this year. Now, musician and singer Vishal Dadlani has commented on Arijit's decision in an interaction with the podcast Untriggered with AminJaz. Vishal says he is fully supportive of Arijit and would like to go ahead and explore his music in the future. (Also read: Arijit Singh is done with music being a machine’: Music producer reveals why singer quit playback singing) Vishal Dadlani praised Arijit Singh and said that musically, he is a genius.

What Vishal said about Arijit When asked about Arijit's decision to quit playback singing, Vishal said, “Do what makes you happy, man. He has put out some kind of explanation on it. Jo bhi hain, tere dil ka hain, tu kar. Music is an ocean that exists with or without any of us. So cheers! The guy, musically speaking, is a genius. There is no question. Explore, that is what life is for.”

When the host said that if Arijit goes on to produce new independent music even that will be great, Vishal said yes but one can only conclude that after listening to that first. He added, “Guessing is not my game. As far as I am concerned, I am on his side. Whatever he wants to do is fine. I love that guy. He is a good guy. Genuine good human being. Good heart, good mind, great music! Do whatever you want.”

About Arijit's decision to retire For the unversed, it was on January 27, when Arijit announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music." Just weeks later, Arijit released a new independent single, Raina, which received a positive response from fans.

Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit recently reassured his followers on X that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he is still working through a substantial backlog of previously recorded songs. These tracks, he said, will continue to be released over the coming months and possibly into next year.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile, to name a few.