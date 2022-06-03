Watch Neeti Mohan, husband Nihaar Pandya celebrate son Aryaveer's first birthday: ‘Abhi to party shuru hui hai’

Singer Neeti Mohan's son Aryaveer turned one on Thurday. She shared a series of pictures and videos from the birthday celebration on Instagram. Her posts featured Neeti, her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, and Aryaveer. Also Read: Neeti Mohan: After having my baby, I was lucky to spend time at home with him

Sharing the video, which had photos and short clips from Aryaveer's birthday, along with some unseen family photos, Neeti wrote, “Red bow, suspenders, cake smash, pool party and balloons, all boxes checked for the pre birthday celebrations. Ye to sirf trailer tha, Abhi to party shuru hui hai. Happy first birthday Aryaveer. @loveandmemories_5." Neeti also added the Happy Birthday song to the video, which was sung by her.

Actor Gauahar Khan commented, “Blessings and love. #aryaveer." Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Neeti's fans, too, wished Aryaveer a ‘Happy Birthday’ in the comments section.

Neeti also shared a cute picture of Aryaveer sitting on the floor, with cake on his face and hands. His birthday cake with his name on it was also spotted in the picture. In another photo, Nihaar and Neeti were seen posing with Aryaveer.

In June 2022, Nihaar announced on Instagram that the couple had welcomed a baby boy. Nihaar shared a picture with Neeti and wrote in a long note, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'." He posted a picture of him, where he kissed Neeti on the forehead, while the singer was pregnant.

Neeti shot to fame with her debut song - Student of the Year's hit number Ishq Wala Love in 2012. Subsequently, she delivered hits like Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Aithey Aa (Bharat), and Nainowale Ne (Padmaavat) to name a few.

