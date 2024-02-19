What did Travis Kelce gift Taylor Swift on Valentine's Day? Chiefs star spent more than $13,000

It has been revealed that Chiefs’ superstar tight end Travis Kelce spent more than $13,000 on gifts for his girlfriend Taylor Swift, just days after his Super Bowl 2024 win in Las Vegas. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, U.S. February 11, 2024 (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Swift came to Las Vegas from Tokyo to attend the Super Bowl amid her Eras Tour. She then travelled from Las Vegas to Melbourne, Australia for the tour’s next phase.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Swift was surprised with 250 eternity roses from Kelce when she arrived in Melbourne, The Sun reported. The roses were set in a “monumental round Parisian-inspired Hat Box” for a total cost of $2,100.

The singer later received 250 more roses worth another $2,100 - in hot pink this time. Kelce also gifted her a handmade rose sculpture made by Perigold worth $3,100. “Travis knows what she likes and is always wanting to send her lots of nice flowers,” a source told the outlet.

Kelce is also said to have bought gifts for the European leg of his girlfriend’s tour, which include a black beret from Dior for $1,100 and a Bottega Beneta hand-bag for $5,100.

Kelce celebrated the team's third Super Bowl win with Swift at Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Nightclub. The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit to win the game, becoming the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in two decades. The team beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Reports claimed Swift enjoyed vodka cranberry after the game to celebrate. The Sun reported that Swift and Kelce celebrated into the wee hours of the morning before visiting XS Nightclub some distance away. Kelce was seen on stage alongside celeb DJ Marshmello. They also danced to Swift's song Love Story. The party kept going until 5 am as the couple devoured late-night chicken fingers, a source at the club said, according to PEOPLE.