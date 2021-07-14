When BTS member Suga revealed he almost drowned in the ocean as a child: 'I couldn’t breathe'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook had shot one version of the Butter concept pictures on the beach this year. In a recent video shared on YouTube, titled Butter Jacket Shooting Sketch, the members were seen not only posing for pictures but also enjoying some ice cream, a game of volleyball, and more. However, did you know that Suga has a not-so-pleasant memory associated with the beach?

In 2017, during their fourth-anniversary celebrations, BTS members gathered to unwrap gifts presented to them by their team. Each member was gifted a framed picture from their childhood. When Suga unwrapped his picture, he revealed that the photo was taken on the day he almost drowned in the ocean.

"This was the day that I almost drowned in the ocean. I was floating on this tube, and it flipped over. I couldn’t breathe and I was flailing around. My dad rescued me. It was really scary," he said, as translated by Soompi. “Is that why you don’t join us when we go in the water?” a concerned Jimin asked. “No, I just don’t feel like it,” Suga explained, leaving J-Hope in splits.

Earlier this week, Billboard had announced that BTS' song Butter continued to remain on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 for the seventh consecutive week. Reacting to the news, Suga took to Weverse and wrote, "Eh ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah a ah a ah ah ah ahk you mean seven weeks?" he wrote. He soon followed it up with a selfie and thanked fans. "Thank you ARMY!" he wrote.

The members will be seen performing Butter along with their recently released song Permission To Dance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The show will premiere on July 13 and July 14 in the US.