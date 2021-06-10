When Mika Singh had said Daler Mehndi is the reason why he is not married

Rapper Mika Singh turns 44 on Thursday. While he has built his career over the years, he remains single and he once blamed his elder brother, Daler Mehndi for it. It was during a fun conversation on a comedy show that he talked about it.

Mika and Daler had appeared together on a reality show, Entertainment Ki Raat, in 2017. Mika said that he was a guitarist in Daler’s team in 1995 and was also living with him at the time.

Claiming that he was in a serious relationship at the time, the Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag singer said that he gave her his elder brother’s landline number to the girl. “One day when she called, God knows what Daler paaji told her, she broke up with me and I was heartbroken. The only reason for me not getting married is Daler paaji,” Mika had said on the show.

However, earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Daler denied Mika’s claims. “Uski shaadi nahi ho rahi hai, zaroor uski apni internal failure ya wajah hogi (If he is not getting married, it must be due to some internal failure or some other reason),” he said.

“Main usse pichli baar mila toh maine kaha, ‘Tu shaadi kar. Main chahta hoon tere dher saare bachche ho. Itna paisa hai, itna kuch hai, yeh kahaan jayega?’ Meri koshish rahegi iss saal, chahe maar ke hi usko ghodi pe bithaunga, lekin shaadi karaunga (When I met him last, I told him to get married and have lots of children. He has so much money, where will it go? I will try to get him married this year, even if I have to do it by force),” he added.

Mika’s most recent outing was a diss track against Kamaal R Khan after the self-proclaimed critic claimed that Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against him for giving a negative review to his latest movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Talking about his reaction to KRK, Mika recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve been watching KRK for some time, and kept on thinking about the personal attacks he makes on everyone. He has made some on me as well. Industry mein agar iss pagal ghode ko koi thik kar sakta hai woh main hi hoon (If someone in the industry can fix this mad horse, it is me).”

He added, “KRK has said things about all the actors — Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others. Agar aise logon ko hum rokenge nahi toh aur aa jaayenge, aur phir kaam karne ka mazaa khatam ho jayega. He’s only seeking publicity by picking names from Bollywood."

Apart from his work in the field of music, Mika has been actively involved in charity work over some time now.