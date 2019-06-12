Mika Singh celebrates birthday in style; Iulia Vantur, Govinda seen at party. See pics, videos

Singer Mika Singh celebrated his birthday on Monday and singers Shaan and Sunidhi Chauhan, actors Govinda, his daughter Tina, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, singer-host and rumoured girlfriend of Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, were spotted at the bash held at a pub in Andheri, Mumbai. Salman’s brother Sohail was also in attendance.

TV celebrities such as Manish Paul, Krushna Abhishek with wife Kashmira Shah, Riya Sen, Shefali Zariwala, Karanvir Bohra, Shama Sikander, Suyyash Rai and Sonali Raut also attended the bash. Singers Anup Jalota and Talat Aziz were also present for the party. Comedy actors Bharti Singh, Varun Sharma, Jaaved Jafery and Vindoo Dara Singh was also spotted at the bash.

Mika also took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the ‘langar’ hosted by his friend Dilbagh Singh and wrote, “Moments like these make very happy and emotional. He is my friend, brother, beta, student and a true disciple. For over 10 years he has been doing Langar and ardas on my birthday .. Thanks @iamsinghdilbagh , Rabb tainu bohat tarraki deve.”

Mika is a popular Bollywood singer and has several hit numbers to his credit. “I’m definitely the bad boy, but I am the bad boy with a good heart,” he had said in an interview last year.

In December 2018, Mika was accused of sexual harassment in Dubai and was also detained and released in relation with the case that was filed by a 17-year-old girl.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 16:23 IST