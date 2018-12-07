Mika Singh faces sexual harassment charge; spokesperson says he is being framed

Controversy’s favourite child, singer Mika Singh, is embroiled in yet another controversy. The singer, who is currently in Dubai for a concert, was detained on Thursday following a complaint by a 17-year-old Brazilian model alleging that the singer sent her inappropriate pictures.

Mika’s spokesperson, when contacted by HT, said that the singer is “being framed”, adding that the team can’t say much as the case is under investigation. “Mika is being framed. The investigation is on and he is cooperating with the authorities. Soon the truth will be out,” says the singer’s spokesperson.

According to an ANI report, the singer was released late in the night after the Indian embassy intervened. “Following efforts by the embassy, singer Mika was released at 11.30 pm. He will be produced before a court…,” the agency quoted Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to UAE. A source close to the singer shares that he will be produced in the court on Sunday.

According to reports, soon after the complaint was lodged at Al Muraqqabaat police station, Mika was detained from a bar in Bur Dubai, and was taken to the Abu Dhabi jail.

Seemingly unfazed by the whole incident, Mika, on Friday early morning, shared a video on Instagram promoting his song from an upcoming Rohit Shetty-film. “Just had a great time with @sohailgaladari in #Dubai... Fans keep loving and supporting, and enjoy the song,” he wrote.

BOX: Past controversies

2006: A video from Rakhi Sawant’s birthday where Mika kissed her forcibly went viral. It became quite a controversy and Rakhi reportedly filed a molestation case against Mika in the Mumbai court.

2013: Mika was arrested at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly carrying Indian and foreign currency beyond permissible limits. He was found in possession of $12,000 and Rs 3 lakh in cash.

2014: The singer was charged in a hit-and-run case. Reportedly in 2014, Mika hit an auto rickshaw that caused injuries to the passenger on board. However, Mika later denied driving the vehicle that caused the accident.

2014: This time, Mika said Bipasha Basu kissed him on a comedy show in Dubai, and he even took to twitter to flaunt the lipstick mark. But, later when Bipasha denied, Mika, too, said that the kiss was given to him by one of the performers on the show.

2015: At a live concert in Delhi, a video of Mika slapping a doctor went viral. The attack caused a small perforation in the latter’s eardrum. The Indian Medical Association had later demanded for his arrest. The singer justified his action saying he “lost his cool after the doctor misbehaved”. The following year, the doctor withdrew the case and a Rs. 50 lakh defamation suit in a Delhi court after reaching at a settlement.

2016: A Mumbai-based model, Priyanka Kumar, filed an FIR at the city’s Versova Police Station, accusing Mika of falsely promising her acting and modelling jobs. Mika soon issued a statement claiming that he did not even know the model.

2018: Mika’s name cropped up along with his brothers Daler Mehndi and late Shamsher Singh, in a human trafficking case (that surfaced in 2003). A complaint was filed against them for taking money, reportedly Rs 1 crore, from people on the pretext of helping them travel abroad illegally. However, the singer proved the allegations wrong.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 17:51 IST