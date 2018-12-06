Singer Mika Singh detained in UAE over sexual harassment charges: Report

Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates on a sexual harassment complaint, according to news agency ANI.

The news agency, quoting a member of Mika Singh’s troupe, said a girl had accused the singer of harassment.

He is being questioned by the police.

According to Republic TV, a 17-year-old Brazilian girl had accused him of sending an inappropriate picture.

According to sources, the singer was detained at 3 am last night from Bur Dubai.

More details awaited.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 21:57 IST