Singer Mika Singh detained in UAE over sexual harassment charges: Report
Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates on a sexual harassment complaint. He is being questioned by the police.india Updated: Dec 06, 2018 22:07 IST
Singer Mika Singh has been detained in United Arab Emirates on a sexual harassment complaint, according to news agency ANI.
The news agency, quoting a member of Mika Singh’s troupe, said a girl had accused the singer of harassment.
He is being questioned by the police.
According to Republic TV, a 17-year-old Brazilian girl had accused him of sending an inappropriate picture.
According to sources, the singer was detained at 3 am last night from Bur Dubai.
More details awaited.
First Published: Dec 06, 2018 21:57 IST