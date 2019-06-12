Malaal song Udhal Ho: Meezaan, Sharmin Segal create the mood for Ganpati utsav. Watch

The new song Udhal Ho from Meezaan and Sharmin Segal’s debut Bollywood film Malaal is out now and sets the mood for Ganesh Utsav, months before its arrival in September. The song is a typical Marathi dance number and has an earthy feel to it.

Picturised in the backdrop of Ganpati celebrations, the song comprises of Marathi and Hindi lyrics with Meezaan and Sharmin dressed in typical Marathi costumes. While Meezaan is in a white dhoti-kurta, Sharmin is in a green Maharashtrian sari complete with the trademark nosering. Their sweet love story seems evident in the song as they go on to match dance steps and perform the aarti together.

Adarsh Shinde has sung the festive number written by Prashant Ingole. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has given the music for the song. Sharmin is his niece whereas Meezaan is the son of comedian Javed Jaaferi. Mangesh Hadawale has directed the film with Bhansali as its co-producer.

The makers had earlier released Meezaan’s crazy dance number Aila Re, which shows the newcomer grooving at a dance bar.

Malaal is about the love-hate relationship between the debutants Shiva (Meezaan) and Astha (Sharmin), who hail from contrasting backgrounds and fall in love as neighbours in a Mumbai chawl. The film is set to hit theatres on July 5.

Meezaan and Sharmin have been promoting the film in a different style. The two were seen walking barefoot and enjoying chuski at the Juhu beach on Tuesday.

