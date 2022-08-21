When Selena Gomez was asked ‘how gay is ex Nick Jonas’, and she gave a funny reply. Watch

Singer Nick Jonas is currently living the best married life with wife-actor Priyanka Chopra in their LA mansion. The singer-actor also recently welcomed a daughter they named Malti Marie, via a surrogate. But before Nick decided to tie the knot with Priyanka in Jodhpur in 2018, he dated a bunch of stars and singers, one of them was Selena Gomez. (Also read: When ‘Nick Jonas’ met Sunil Grover, Farah Khan called him ‘school ka baccha’. Watch video)

The Look Good For You singer and Nick dated for a while in 2008 before splitting up in just a few months, amicably. Before her, he had dated Miley Cyrus for a while. However, years later, when she was asked about Nick on a chat show, she only had good things to say.

In 2018, chat show host Andy Cohen had asked Selena about Nick's sexuality when se gave a funny response. Asking her about him, he said, "Nick Jonas, the gorgeous, ever gorgeous by the day Nick Jonas, he has played, recently, gay roles in Scream Queens and Kingdom. All gay men want this dude to be gay. Not me. On a scale of 1-10,10 being as gay as me, how gay is Nick Jonas?" Selena replied, “I dated him. Like zero. ” The crowd erupted in cheer at this.

Back in 2016, Selena had spoken about Nick and if the fact that both Miley and her dated him caused a feud between the two. "We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: 'Oh, my God, we like the same boy!' We are now completely settled in our own lives,” she told W magazine.

Selena has also dated singers Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. There have been reports of her dating producer Andrea Iervolino lately. A source told US Weekly though, "Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before. They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.”

Selena is currently seen on Only Murders in the Building and Nick Jonas has some performances lined up

