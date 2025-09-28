Who is Rajvir Jawanda? Punjabi singer on ventilator support for whom Diljit Dosanjh is praying

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured on Saturday in an accident in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh while going to Shimla on a motorcycle. News agency PTI, citing the police, reported that the accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle. Rajvir was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, at 1:45 pm in an "extremely critical" condition, the hospital said in a statement. Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda met with a bike accident recently.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Ludhiana-born Rajvir rose to fame with his hit song Kali Jawande Di. He is also well-known for his songs such as Mera Dil and Sardari. He acted in several Punjabi films and earned the adulation of his Punjabi music fans. The singer is known for his passion for bikes. Rajvir often shares videos as he rides through mountainous areas. Rajvir is married.

According to Apple Music, Rajvir abandoned his first-choice career of becoming a police officer after graduating from university and began pursuing an artistic life as a singer.

Born in 1992 in Punjab, Rajvir began his career in music with his debut single ‘Munda Like Me’ in 2014. He has also collaborated with Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar – who is known for his hit song ‘Sakhiyaan’ – for the song ‘Vair’.

Diljit Dosanjh shared a post for Rajvir

A day before his accident, on Friday, Rajvir had posted a video on Instagram promoting his new song. Following the unfortunate incident, fellow singers Kulwinder Billa and Kanwar Grewal visited him at the hospital.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram Stories and shared a note for Rajvir. He wrote, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just heard about the accident news." Fans have flooded social media platforms with messages, praying for his recovery.

He has many fans who religiously follow him on Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, he has 2.5 million followers but isn't following anyone. He has 935K subscribers on YouTube.

About Rajvir's accident, health

The singer sustained serious head and spine injuries in the road accident and was currently on ventilator support, PTI cited Fortis Hospital's statement. “As per available information, he sustained severe head and spine injuries in a road accident in the morning and also suffered a cardiac arrest before being shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali,” it said. On arrival, the singer was immediately assessed by teams from the emergency and neurosurgery departments.

Detailed examinations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital. He is currently on ventilator support and remains in a critical state under close monitoring, it said.