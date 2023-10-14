'Who is this?' Drake hits back at journalist who outgrew his music

During a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy discussed her thoughts about Drake and his music. She explained that she was no longer a Drake fan, asserting that her opinion of him changed after the album ‘Views’. Sowmya said, “I was a former Aubrey's Angel, I was day one when it wasn't cool to be a Drake fan. But he lost me somewhere after Views. It was almost like that friend from high school that we have nothing in common anymore, and I kind of don't want to hang out with them. I'll see them on social media, but let's never speak again.”

Drake responds to his critic

However, Drake learned about Sowmya's criticism of him on an Instagram page, where he made a response to her critique. He wrote, “Was this interview already on the schedule? Who is this…” American rapper Toosi, also left a comment under Drake's response, defending him. He wrote, “People have this thing where they paint this definitive picture in their head that the artist you were 5 years ago that's who you always are. People change, things change. He can make the same kind of music but how is that going to resonate to your now mid 30 year old body? You're no longer in college dating a guy who doesn't really love you cuddling toes in a dorm room Samantha sorry to tell you.”

Sowmya claimed that she was a die-hard fan of Drake because early on, his vulnerability drew her in but after a few albums, he changed his style. She also said that she is still waiting on a definitive Drake album.

