Why did Nicki Minaj say 'game over' after White House meeting with Donald Trump? Explained

Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked discussion online after attending a White House event hosted by US President Donald Trump and later sharing a post on X that included the phrase "game over." The remark left many users wondering what she meant.

US rapper Nicki Minaj attends a Rose Garden Club event with US President Donald Trump on the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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The phrase was not a political statement but a reference to lyrics from Minaj's 2009 song ‘I Get Crazy’. After a fan pointed out that she had once rapped, "I be with the president up in the White House," Minaj responded with the next line in the song.

"So crazy!!! No pun intended. And the next line literally said: 'if we're in the Oval Office, then it's lights out', which is another way of saying 'game over.' And here we are in the Oval Office. Lol. Who knew? 17 years ago," she wrote on X, referring to her meeting with Trump inside the White House.

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{{^usCountry}} Minaj suggested the song lyrics had become a reality years after the song's release. What happened at the White House? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minaj suggested the song lyrics had become a reality years after the song's release. What happened at the White House? {{/usCountry}}

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According to The Mirror US, Minaj attended a Rose Garden Club Lunch at the White House on Monday, July 6. She was seen listening to Trump's remarks before later meeting the president in the Oval Office.

The rapper later shared photos and videos from the visit on X, including one showing her standing inside the Oval Office while Trump smiled from behind the Resolute Desk. Minaj attended the event wearing a light pink dress paired with gold jewelry.

Also Read: Is Nicki Minaj really friends with Donald Trump? Insider shuts down viral rumors: ‘Never asked the president...’

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The posts drew sharp criticism from several social media users. One user wrote, "Nicki Minaj sells out her soul and people for a check," while another commented, "SELL YOUR SOUL."

A third user questioned, "Yup. Your career is ova! Was he worth it? After building such an amazing career?"

Others accused the rapper of compromising her principles because of the meeting, while another commenter claimed that “nobody wins dealing with Trump.”

The event also generated discussion over Trump's remarks about the rapper.

Also Read: 'Where's Nicki Minaj?': Trump Freedom 250 concert cancellation rumors spark social media reaction

According to The Mirror US, the president introduced Minaj by saying, "We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and is a great friend. I don't say conservative, I say of common sense."

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He continued, “A fantastic person, a woman respected by everybody. She's got real talent, Nicki Minaj. Stand up, please. Such a great person.”