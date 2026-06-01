'Where's Nicki Minaj?': Trump Freedom 250 concert cancellation rumors spark social media reaction

Following the withdrawal of several performers from the upcoming Great American State Fair on the National Mall, President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the cancellation of the concert honoring America's 250th birthday as part of the Freedom 250. The Trump-backed Freedom 250 concert series celebrating America’s 250th anniversary has been hit by a wave of artist withdrawals, sparking online mockery (File photos)

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “There should be a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.”

He added, “Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center.”

The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

However, the event has been overshadowed by withdrawals from multiple performers who claimed they were either misled about the political nature of the gathering or became uncomfortable with its growing association with Trump and the MAGA movement.

Read more: Michigan nurse faces backlash over alleged video threat to assassinate Trump

Artists back out as political controversy grows Several high-profile acts, including Martina McBride, The Commodores, Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, and Poison frontman Bret Michaels, have publicly distanced themselves from the concert series in recent days.

McBride stated on social media that she had been invited to perform at what was presented as a nonpartisan event, only to later discover that description was inaccurate.

Young MC, in a Facebook post, wrote, “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.”

Michaels similarly said the event had evolved into something “much more divisive” than what he originally agreed to support.

As the cancellations mounted, Trump lashed out at departing performers on Truth Social, describing some as “overpriced singers” and “third-rate artists.” He suggested scrapping the concert altogether and replacing it with a large MAGA rally where he would deliver a speech. Trump also claimed he attracts “larger audiences than Elvis” and could serve as the event’s main attraction.

Read more: What Mike Pence said about Trump and JD Vance; Explosive claims spark GOP debate

“Why isn’t Nikki Minaj saving this America 250 concert?” Following the major withdrawal from the lineup of artists and Trump's bitter post about canceling the concert altogether, social media has bubbled with criticism, jokes and political backlash.

One of the viral moments came when social media personality Charlie Cotton posted on X, pointing to rapper Nicki Minaj's affiliation with the MAGA sect, “Why isn’t Nicki Minaj saving this America 250 concert?”