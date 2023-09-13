Yeonjun steps out for birthday dinner in US with BTS' Jungkook, TXT members and Bang Si-Hyuk after VMA win. Watch

It was a special day for TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Yeonjun who celebrated his 24th birthday in the US. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which took place in New Jersey, TXT won in the PUSH Performance of the Year category. TXT also performed a song at the event. (Also Read | Jungkook scripts history at VMAs as he wins Song Of The Summer award, posts his shirtless pic as gift for BTS ARMY) Bang Si-Hyuk, Jungkook, and TXT's Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Huening Kai celebrate Yeonjun's birthday.

Bang Si-Hyuk takes TXT members, Jungkook to dinner

Bang Si-Hyuk, Chairman of HYBE, took to his Instagram Stories and shared several brief clips. He, along with BTS member Jungkook, and TXT members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, stepped out for dinner. It was a triple celebration as apart from TXT, Jungkook, too, won an award.

Bang Si-Hyuk shares clips from their get-together

In the first clip, Bang Si-Hyuk posed inside a restaurant as he sat next to Jungkook. Both of them flashed the victory sign and gave different poses as the camera recorded them. He wrote in the clip, "Spoiler alert! It's going to burn." While Si-Hyuk wore a black T-shirt and pants, Jungkook was seen in a white T-shirt and beanie cap.

TXT celebrated their VMA win

In the next clip, Jungkook and Si-Hyuk were joined by all the TXT members. They clapped, cheered and smiled while sitting together. All of them were seen in casual outfits. The words in the clip, as per X (formerly known as Twitter) user @txt_book read, "You tore up the stage today. LOL." There were several beverage glasses in front of them on the table.

Yeonjun celebrated his birthday in US

The last clip showed their crew also celebrating the occasion. In the clip, Yeonjun blew candles on a cake brought by the staff of the restaurant. As everyone, including Yeonjun, clapped, he bowed and thanked everyone for the get-together. The table was laden with many dishes. Sharing the clip, Si-Hyuk wrote, "Happy Birthday Yeonjun-shi."

BTS' Jungkook, TXT, Stary Kids, BLACKPINK at VMAs

The youngest BTS member was awarded the Song of the Summer for his hit track Seven (feat Latto). TXT won the award for PUSH Performance of the Year with Sugar Rush Ride from their fifth mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

The K-pop group unveiled their new single Back For More featuring Anitta as they performed it on stage. Stray Kids won Best K-Pop for S-Class the title track and they also performed to it. Both Stray Kids and TXT took the stage at the VMAs for the first time. BLACKPINK was awarded Group of the Year and Best Choreography (Pink Venom).

