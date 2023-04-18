Honey Singh and Tina Thadani breakup after dating for a year

Earlier in January, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced actor-model Tina Thadani as his partner at an event in Delhi. However, the latest that we have heard is that the lovebirds have parted ways. From what we could gather, they split very recently, a few days ago in April. The estranged couple even unfollowed each other on social media and deleted pictures with each other.

Tina Thadani and Honey Singh at an event (Pallav Palliwal)

Ironically Singh and Thadani started dating in April last year. The breakup comes exactly a year later.

An industry insider close to the two shares, “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal. Tina is heartbroken, currently and trying to focus on her work. Honey, is not shy talking about the breakup. He has informed everyone about it.”

When we contacted Thadani, she refused to talk about it. “I don’t really want to talk about it,” she said. Despite repeated attempts Singh didn’t respond to our query. However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Singh hinted at the breakup. While talking about his album, he said, “Even now, when I started new, I was in love at that time. And I made a whole album - romantic-dance-romance album but unfortunately, it didn’t continue (the relationship) so I had to flip the album.”

Last year in September, Singh’s divorce with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar came through. The two tied the knot in 2011.

Earlier in an interview Thadani, who starred in the rapper’s track Paris ka Trip, had said that when she started seeing him, Singh was a “100 percent single”.