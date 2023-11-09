‘You rapped about it 13 years ago’, Fans congratulate Nicki Minaj for first American Vogue cover with son Papa Bear

Trinidadian rapper and singer Nicki Minaj rapped about being featured on the American Vogue cover almost 13 years ago. After all these years, her wish has finally come true as she covers this year's December issue alongside her son, who she fondly calls Papa Bear. The 40-year-old rapper's debut album Pink Friday released in 2010 with its chart-topping single Superbass. In her song Muny from the same album, Minaj said, “Hey, yo, Anna, hey, yo, Anna Wintour, I'ma need that cover, baby girl.” Nicki Minaj covers the December issue of American Vogue(Nicki Minaj/ Instagram)

Throughout her career, Minaj reigned on several Billboard charts and gained the title- “Queen of Rap.” Back in 2022, Minaj received her first solo No.1 with the lead single Super Freaky Girl from her upcoming fifth studio album Pink Friday 2. In her latest interview with Vogue, Minaj revealed some personal details, reflecting on motherhood, dealing with Percocet addiction, her mantra for making verses, and more.

Talking about her 2023 song Last Time I Saw You, she explained that it is a “song about guilt.” Adding more context to it, she revealed, “Once I wrote the hook, I started to think of people that I love and see every day and still take for granted. You know what I’m saying? So I hope the song does a good thing. It’s like, remember how you wish you could have? Well, you can’t. You can’t go back in time.”

Reflecting on her challenges before her first album turned out to be a success, Minaj said, “I had adult burdens way too early.” She explained how the years leading up to her breakthrough album were the most stressful three years of her life. “Not knowing if you’re going to be broke, not knowing if you’re going to be a failure, there’s nothing more complicated than that,” she said.

Minaj also revealed how she once struggled with the prescription drug- Percocet, which is a medicine for menstrual pain. “No one told me that this was a narcotic and this was addictive. Luckily I was able to ground myself. But — once an addict, always an addict,” the Chun-Li crooner explained. Moreover, she also delved into her experience with motherhood. Revealing her fears over losing her career after starting a family, she said, “I think that deep down inside, I believed that once I had a family, I would just lose the desire to make music.”

Fans congratulate Nicki Minaj

As soon as the news about Minaj's cover in the December issue broke, her army of fans, a.k.a Barbz flocked to social media to shower praises. One fan wrote, “Nicki Minaj Looks amazing for her Vogue shoot!” Another said, “You are such a beautiful human being.” One commented on her Instagram post, “The first BLACK female rapper to cover the US vogue…” Another expressed, “A clean faced supermodel.”