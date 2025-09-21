Zubeen Garg memorial to be built in Jorhat, state mourning extended till Tuesday: Assam CM

Singer Zubeen Garg's death came as a shock to the nation on Friday. The musical maestro and cultural icon of Assam died on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now shared an update about the mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg and said that a memorial will be built in his name in Jorhat, to honour his legacy and connection to the place. (Also read: Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai till Monday for fans to pay homage: Assam CM) Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg (52), passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Abdul Sajid)

In a new post on his official X account on Sunday, Assam CM shared a new list of updates on Zubeen's last rites.

The new updates shared by the Assam CM include:

Zubeen Garg will be laid to rest on 23 September. State mourning extended till 23 September. Upon discussion with family, it has been decided to perform the last rites of Zubeen Garg and build his memorial on a 10 bigha land parcel in Hathimura, Kamarkuchi NC village, Kamrup (M). The ashes of Zubeen Garg will be taken to Jorhat and a memorial will be built honouring his connection with the historic town.

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam CM had posted that the mortal remains of the late singer will be kept till Monday for fans to pay their tributes. “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage,” read the post.

More details

Hundreds of fans were seen crying and having an emotional response at the sight of their favourite singer in a glass casket. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, was seen breaking down in tears as his mortal remains reached their Guwahati residence.

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. He had been in the city to perform at the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20.