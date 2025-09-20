Zubeen Garg’s final moments of jumping into sea emerge as fans mourn his sudden death in Singapore diving tragedy

The sudden death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore after a tragic scuba diving accident, has shocked his fans. Zubeen had travelled to the country to perform at the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to take the stage on September 20. Zubeen Garg can be seen jumping into the sea minutes before the fatal accident.

According to reports, Zubeen was pulled from the sea by Singapore authorities after experiencing a seizure while swimming. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite receiving intensive medical care, doctors were unable to revive him.

A video has surfaced on social media, which is minutes before the tragedy occurred. Zubeen is seen enjoying his time on a cruise party, jumping into the sea with a life jacket. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that he returned to the boat, removed the life jacket, and jumped in again, reportedly saying it was uncomfortable to swim with. Tragically, it was during this second swim that he suffered the fatal medical episode.

Another video shows Zubeen smiling as a group sings at a restaurant, allegedly taken just 18 minutes before his tragic death.

One more emotional clip captures him on stage performing Eric Clapton's Tears in Heaven with another performer at a restaurant in Singapore.

After the heartbreaking news was confirmed, Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with other family members, were seen breaking down in tears.

The chief minister earlier stated that an autopsy was conducted in Singapore, after which his mortal remains would be handed over to Indian authorities. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Himanta announced that Zubeen’s body will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati for fans and admirers to pay their final respects.

About Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, the celebrated musician, actor, and activist, was in Singapore to participate in a three-day cultural festival promoting North East India on the global stage. Tragically, his untimely death came just a day before he was set to perform. The organisers have decided to cancel the festival after the tragic news.