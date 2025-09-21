Zubeen Garg's mortal remains to be kept at Sarusajai till Monday for fans to pay homage: Assam CM

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Guwahati on Sunday as Zubeen Garg, the musical maestro and cultural icon of Assam, returned home for the final time. The singer's sudden death sent shockwaves throughout the nation on Friday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has now shared an update about the mortal remains of late singer Zubeen Garg and until when they can pay their final respects to the late singer. (Also read: Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg breaks down in tears as singer's mortal remains reach his Guwahati residence) Hundreds of fans gather to pay their last respects as the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg are taken to his residence from the Guwahati airport, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_21_2025_000081B)(PTI)

What Assam CM said

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he said: “More and more people wish to see our beloved Zubeen one last time, and we deeply understand these sentiments. Therefore, Bhogeswar Baruah Stadium will remain open throughout the night today for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. Tomorrow also, the mortal remains of Zubeen will be kept at Sarusajai for people to offer their homage.”

He had previously shared pictures of the fans on the streets and wrote in the caption, “A sea of humanity, united in according a farewell to their favourite son. He lived like a king, he is being sent to the heavens like one.”

He also shared a live tweet of the last homage to Zubeen, as a sea of fans came close to his mortal remains to pay their tribute. Many were seen crying and having an emotional response at the sight of their favourite singer in a glass casket.

About Zubeen's death

Zubeen Garg tragically passed away on Friday in Singapore during a scuba diving session. He had been in the city to perform at the North East India Festival, scheduled for September 20. After diving from a yacht, he reportedly suffered breathlessness and a seizure. Despite immediate CPR and urgent medical attention at Singapore General Hospital, he could not be revived.