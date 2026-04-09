Zubeen Garg's wife gets emotional recalling how she always voted with him during Assam elections; says she is unwell

Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, cast her vote on Thursday during the Assam elections. She got emotional while speaking to the press afterwards and recalled how she would usually cast her vote with the singer. She also hoped that there would be justice in Zubeen’s death case.

Zubeen Garg’s wife remembers him during Assam polls

Wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, and her sister Palmee Borthakur at the polling booth to cast their vote during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, in Dispur.(ANI Video Grab )

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Garima spoke to the press after casting her vote and revealed that she was unwell. In a video posted by ANI, she says, “I was discharged from the hospital yesterday. I would always come to vote with Zubeen. But now…it is everyone’s responsibility to turn up. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, despite being unwell, I have come here to vote.”

When asked about Zubeen, she replied, “We are always fighting for (justice for Zubeen Garg). I hope there’s a result soon and justice is delivered.” However, when asked to discuss it further, providing recent reports, she refused and cited feeling unwell. Her sister also urged the reporters not to ask her any more questions.

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{{^usCountry}} Papon misses Zubeen Garg on election day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Papon misses Zubeen Garg on election day {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, on Thursday said he misses his dear friend Zubeen Garg in many different ways. After casting his vote at the AIDC polling booth in Zoo Road locality here, Papon told PTI that the two had worked together for nearly 30 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, on Thursday said he misses his dear friend Zubeen Garg in many different ways. After casting his vote at the AIDC polling booth in Zoo Road locality here, Papon told PTI that the two had worked together for nearly 30 years. {{/usCountry}}

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“We were like two trees growing together, and then suddenly one is gone,” he said. Papon said Zubeen was “just two years older” and they shared a strong bond over common interests. “Suddenly, there is no one to bounce your work with or to talk to someone having the same frequency or understanding.....I definitely miss him in many different ways,” he rued.

Zubeen Garg’s death in 2025

Singer Zubeen died in Singapore last year, on September 19, while he was there to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). While initially thought suspicious, in March this year, Singapore’s state coroner’s court ruled out foul play. State coroner Adam Nakhoda said that Zubeen died due to accidental drowning and that the court had no reason to differ from the police's conclusions, which found the incident was a tragic accident.

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Zubeen died during a private yacht outing. Evidence presented during the coroner’s inquiry suggested that he had been drinking alcohol before boarding the yacht and appeared visibly unsteady. Witnesses told the court that he initially wore a life jacket when he entered the water, but later removed it, citing a poor fit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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