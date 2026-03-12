Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg reveals late singer's only fear before death: ‘He would show his watch and say…’

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore at the age of 52 after a freak scuba diving accident on September 19, 2025. His sudden death left fans in shock across the country. Six months after his passing, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, spoke about the legendary singer’s only fear before his death while addressing the Panchayat Aaj Tak Assam event. Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg recalls him talking about his only fear.

Zubeen Garg's only fear before death When asked if Zubeen was ever afraid of something or had any phobias, Garima said, “He was never afraid of anything. Abhi kuch saalon se he (Zubeen Garg) used to say, ‘Mujhe agar kabhi kisi cheez se darr hai toh that is (For a few years, he used to say, ’If I am ever afraid of something, it is) time. He would show his watch and say, "Samay se hi mujhe darr hai aur kisi cheez se darr nahi hai (I only fear time, nothing else)'.”

She further added, “I don't know why. Maybe he got a call from inside, or that was a heavenly connection he felt, probably because he lost his mother, his sister and best friend untimely. Within a short period of time, he lost so many people, he faced so many incidents, which is so unfortunate for his life.”

About Zubeen Garg’s death Zubeen, a celebrated musician, actor and activist, was in Singapore to participate in a three-day cultural festival promoting North East India on the global stage. Tragically, his untimely death came just a day before he was scheduled to perform.

The incident was initially termed accidental before Assam Police filed a criminal negligence and murder case against seven accused, who were arrested in October. A chargesheet has since been filed against the seven individuals, including North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer’s manager Siddharth Sharma, his band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, his cousin and Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, and his PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Following the developments, Garima sought speedy justice and urged the state government to constitute a special court and deploy a strong public prosecution team, citing the scale and gravity of the case. The Assam cabinet later approached the High Court seeking a day-to-day trial in the ongoing case.

About Zubeen Garg During his prolific career, Zubeen Garg recorded more than 38,000 songs in about 40 languages. He became an overnight sensation with his first solo album, Anamika, released in 1992.

Over the years, he also began producing music and films, contributing significantly to the revival of Assamese cinema. He later expanded his reach to Hindi cinema, delivering memorable songs such as Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster and Dil Tu Hi Bata from Krrish 3.

Among his most beloved Assamese songs was Mayabini Ratir Bukut, which was also played during his funeral as fans and loved ones bid farewell to the iconic singer.