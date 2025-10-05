Papon pays tribute to Zubeen Garg during his first live show after the singer’s death: ‘I wanted to celebrate him’

Singer Papon, who had earlier cancelled all his live shows as a mark of respect to his late friend Zubeen Garg, recently returned to the stage in Pune. During his performance, he fondly remembered the late singer and dedicated a musical tribute to him. Last month, Papon cancelled all his performances and professional activities as a tribute to Zubeen Garg.

Papon pays tribute to Zubeen Garg

Papon, whose real name is Angarag Mahanta, performed in Pune on Saturday at the Shaam-E-Mehfil event. Several videos from his performance have surfaced online, with one particular video drawing attention in which he is seen speaking about his friend Zubeen on stage.

“This is my first show after he left, and I wanted to celebrate him… Zubeen Garg is among us with his voice and music… Meri aukad nahi hai ke unke jaise gaaon, aur yeh gaana meri zone ka bhi nahi hai. But humne isko apne zone mein banaya hai (Singing like him is out of my league and this genre isn't even my zone. But we've made it fit our style),” said Papon.

After sharing his thoughts, Papon went on to sing Zubeen Garg’s Jaane Kya from Pyaar Ke Side Effects.

The video, which is now circulating on social media, is flooded with emotional comments from Zubeen’s fans. “Never imagined that I have to listen to these kind of words,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Zubeen Da Forever.”

“I feel Zubeen da is still alive in between us.I feel Somewhere he is doing something,” shared another. One posted, “Sorry but i can't listen to any other voice thaan Dada”.

“Never in my worst dreams, i imagined to hear these words,” one comment read, with another reading, “One and only Zubeen Da…”

Last month, Papon cancelled all his performances and professional activities as a tribute to Zubeen Garg. Papon issued a public apology for the cancellations, addressing fans and event organisers affected by his decision. In his statement, he said, “I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments.”

Papon also took to Instagram to pen an emotional note as he missed Zubeen. Posting an old picture with Zubeen, the singer wrote, “Missing you so much, my brother. Stay happy wherever you are.” In Assamese, he appealed, “I request, the investigation be fast paced. And the answers to the questions that we are seeking, we should get soon.”

About Zubeen Garg’s death

Zubeen Garg died while swimming in the sea with a few friends and associates in Singapore on September 19. His mortal remains had reached Guwahati on Sunday. His last rites were performed with state honours on the outskirts of the city on September 23.

He had gone to Singapore to take part in the North East Festival, an annual event held abroad to showcase the region’s culture. He is believed to have suffered from epileptic seizure. The death certificate issued by Singapore authorities had stated drowning as the cause of his demise. But there have been allegations and speculations about negligence, foul play or conspiracy associated with the death by many in his home state.

On Saturday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided an update on the investigation into the alleged poisoning of Zubeen Garg, stating that the viscera examination report is expected by October 10.

The CID earlier this week arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddharth Sharma. Two more musicians, Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who were summoned for questioning on September 27, were arrested on Thursday.

The 52-year-old’s cremation took place at Kamarkuchi in Sonapur, located 25 km away from Guwahati, at a specially designated site, which will be later converted to a memorial by the Assam government. A second memorial will be built at Jorhat, Garg’s hometown, located 300 km east of Guwahati.