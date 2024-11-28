N D Studio set up by late Nitin Desai taken over by Maharashtra Film Corporation

Mumbai, Famous N D Studio at Karjat in Maharashtra's Raigad district, built by late art director Nitin Desai, has been taken over by the Maharashtra Film, Theatre and Cultural Development Corporation for operations. The Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai's Goregaon, commonly known as Film City, is also managed by the corporation. Additional Chief Secretary of Cultural Affairs Department Vikas Kharge visited N D Studio on Thursday and inspected its operations. "From now onwards, the operations of N D Studio will be carried out under the guidance of Managing Director Swati Mhase Patil," an official release issued here said. As the National Company Law Tribunal approved the Resolution Plan submitted by the MFSCDC on November 14, 2024, the day-to-day administration, security, filming, revenue generation, accounting related activities of N D Studio will continue under the control of the corporation on behalf of the government, it said. During the inspection of the studio, Kharge interacted with its officers and employees and understood the regular working procedures, it said. A Special Action Team has been established under the supervision of the Managing Director to ensure coordination in administrative and developmental work. This team will include Joint Managing Director Coordinator, Special Executive Officer Deputy Coordinator, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and others. It also includes expert advisors in the fields of finance, law, IT, human resources, etc. At present, Joint Managing Director Dr Dhananjay Sawalkar and Special Executive Officer Sanjay Krishnaji Patil will look after the administrative work under the guidance of Managing Director Swati Mhase Patil, the release added. Renowned art director Nitin Desai, who created sets for blockbuster films like "Lagaan" and "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam", who set up N D Studio, committed suicide in August last year. The studio, spread over 52 acres, was opened in 2005.

N D Studio set up by late Nitin Desai taken over by Maharashtra Film Corporation