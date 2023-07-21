Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares Thor and Hulk with Hanuman at San Diego Comic-Con. Watch

After the first look of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone was released, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Project K at San Diego Comic-Con. The film team has titled Project K as Kalki 2898 AD. The grand launch at San Diego Comic Con was attended by the director Nag Ashwin, where he said they are on the 'shoulders of mythology' and how if the West has their superheroes then India has its own Gods. (Also read: Project K 1st glimpse: Prabhas' film titled Kalki 2898 AD, shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone in futuristic world)

Nag talks about Indian mythology

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023.

The first glimpse of the film shows Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in a futuristic world. It shows Deepika, Amitabh and Prabhas as warriors in a war-like situation. Kalki 2898 AD will release in 2024.

A video from the SDCC event has been going viral on YouTube where the director was seen talking about Hanuman and Indian mythology. “For us to be here... I think we are on the shoulders of all this mythology and 100 years of Cinema... Here if you have Superman who can fly into space, we have Hanuman who can eat the sun. If you have Thor or Hulk who can break a building, we have Hanuman who can lift a mountain. I'm very interested for the world to meet India.”

Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati were present at the event. A report claimed that Deepika Padukone won't be a part of the event, due to the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in the US. The actor is a member of SAG-AFTRA.

Project K at SDCC

Project K became the first-ever Indian film to debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. Ahead of the event, Kalki 2898 AD's billboard read, "First glimpse on July 20" as seen at Times Square in New York City. Previously, several photos of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Rana chilling in the US had surfaced online as they reached the US before the event.

Kalki 2898 AD is helmed by director Nag Ashwin. He had previously said in a statement about the event, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.” The film is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

