Nidhhi Agerwal: Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu is India's Indiana Jones

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s hugely anticipated Hari Hara Veera Mallu also marks actress Nidhhi Agerwal’s biggest project to date. Though she has missed a lot of opportunities in the previous years, she has no qualms, as Niddhi says that doing one film with Pawan Kalyan is equal to doing a 100 other movies. Nidhhi Agerwal in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Nidhhi has pinned all her hopes on this biggie, which is set in the Mughal era, featuring Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb as the villain. The trailer showcases a lot of action, and Nidhhi says, “Veera Mallu is a fictional character placed in a historical setting. Think of him as India’s answer to Indiana Jones, but with a touch of grandeur.”

In the past, Tollywood has also produced massive period dramas, Gautamiputra Satakarni and RRR, available on OTTplay Premium, but the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu says it’s a “different ball game altogether” due to its budget and scale. It is being released in two parts and has massive pressure to deliver.

Nidhhi Agerwal is thrilled to work with Pawan Kalyan

During its making, Niddhhi was unable to take up any other project. Her fans were upset regarding this issue, she says, and trolled the makers for restricting her from taking other offers. But Nidhhi, who plays a princess, explains that the wait will be worth it. Nidhhi had previously delivered notable performances in films such as Mr. Majnu and Ismart Shankar, both streaming on OTTplay Premium. She says her role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu offered her a much bigger opportunity to showcase her acting skills.

She is excited about the film’s release and says that she gained a lot of experience working with Pawan Kalyan. The actress is also part of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, which is set to hit theatres later this year.

Telugu filmmaker Krish was the initial director of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer, and he had roped in Nidhhi as the female lead. But as the film kept getting delayed, he walked out of the project. Jyothi Krishna, the son of producer AM Rathnam, then went on to direct the remaining portions of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which will hit theatres on July 24, 2025.