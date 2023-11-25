‘No Going Back’ Kate Middleton ‘shivers’ and ‘giggles’ hearing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s name: Explosive Book

There are important new details concerning the Royal Family in Omid Scobie's highly anticipated royal biography Endgame. A recent startling claim says that Kate Middleton becomes uncomfortable, jokingly, whenever Meghan Markle's name is brought up. The Princess of Wales saw Meghan Markle as a possible competitor right away, according to royal author Omid Scobie, and the two royal ladies haven't spoken since 2019.

Kate Middleton's reaction to Meghan Markle's name sends chills

Kate Middleton Prince William: Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in London.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to an upcoming book, Princess Kate appears to react anytime Meghan's name is brought up with a 'shiver' and 'giggle'. The book also claims that Princess of Wales, ever since, Kate Mideeleton’s entry in the Royal house has thought her as the possible rival and thus never had a directe communication with her since 2019. (Also read: Kate Middleton wears rare 100-year-old tiara last worn by Queen Mother in 1930s)

However, “She spent more time talking about Meghan than talking to her,”. Talking to someone who has already worked with Kate Middleton in the past, author Scoobie writes “She can be cold if she doesn’t like someone and that she was never a fan of Markle”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This implies that until the Sussex duke and duchess's formal departure from Britain in the 2020 there was little to no interaction between them. According to reports, Kate and her husband Prince William thought Meghan Markle's past career as an actress was not in line with royal values.

If this was not enough, the upcoming book in concern also claims that they also allegedly permitted their employees to disseminate some of the worst stories regarding the Sussexes on other occasions.

As per Page six, “Harry and Meghan are meant to be on their reconciliation tour”, the book further says that there is “no going back” for Kate Middleton in this story.

A source close to the family revealed in the book “She was close to Harry, and she will always look back fondly on those moments… and the relationship he had with their children… but to her there is no way she could ever trust them after all their interviews,”

More about the book Endgame

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highly explosive book in making, Endgame is scheduled to be published on November 28. The book by Omid William Scobie who is a British journalist and writer best known for co-authoring the book Finding Freedom was determined to release to book in August itself but lates the date was pushed due to King's Coronation.