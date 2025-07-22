14 years of Singham: Tracing Ajay Devgn’s journey as a justice-seeking force

The impact of Ajay Devgn's portrayal of a screen cop in Rohit Shetty's 2011 film Singham has only intensified in the fourteen years after its thunderous July 22 premiere. Over the years, Devgn has led a number of films in which he dons the uniform, each with its unique tone and message, and is known for his portrayal of cold, unyielding police officers who balance law and justice. Singham

From his grittier beginnings to his commercial zenith, Ajay Devgn has played law enforcement and justice-seeking roles in six of his most important films.

Ajay Devgn in justice-driven roles

Gangaajal (2003) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

As Superintendent Amit Kumar, a recently appointed IPS officer in Bihar, Ajay Devgn presented a quiet firmness and moral conviction before "Singham's" action-packed flamboyance. The story of Gangaajal was grounded by Devgn's restrained acting, which dealt with systemic corruption and violence based on caste. One of his most iconic characters is his portrayal of a hopeful idealist, driven to despair by a dysfunctional system. Among the many accolades bestowed upon the film was the National Film Award Special Jury Award for Devgn.

Khakee (2004) - JioHotstar, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium

Ajay Devgn portrays Yashwant Angre, a mercenary turned ex-police officer, in a film renowned for its complex plots and layered characters. Even though he wasn't the main character, Devgn's portrayal as the antagonist deepened his image and demonstrated his ability to successfully portray both sides of the law. Along with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he gave a terrifying performance, particularly in the film's climactic, high-stakes scene.

Aakrosh (2010) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

Here, Devgn played the role of Siddhant Chaturvedi, an officer with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who was looking into the case of three rural Indian kids who went missing without a trace. Aakrosh was a riveting political and social thriller that took place in the midst of honour killings and other atrocities committed by the castes. Together, Akshay Khanna's internalised misery and Devgn's no-frills acting made the picture a scathing indictment of the judicial system.

Singham (2011) - Prime Video; Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium

Bajirao Singham, the film that popularised Ajay Devgn as a mass-appeal police officer, has become an iconic symbol of Indian cinema. With a strong moral compass and stylised action, Singham delivered a powerful viewing experience. The face of Rohit Shetty's policing universe, Devgn embodied the role with his righteous rage, raw physicality, and dominating screen presence. The film's success catapulted Devgn back into the box office and sparked the birth of a franchise.

Raid (2018) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Raid stars Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik, an IRS agent who spearheads a massive income tax raid in India. This film relied on procedural drama, tension, and the stoic appeal of Ajay Devgn instead of the action-packed cop thrillers. In contrast to Saurabh Shukla's ostentatious villainy, his calm resolve and moral uprightness stood out. Raid proved that a quiet police officer could have the same effect as a Singham-style zebra, and it was a commercial and critical smash.

Raid 2 (2025) - Netflix

Raid 2 takes place seven years after the first film and follows IRS agent Amay Patnaik as he faces off against Riteish Deshmukh's (the town's strong politician) Dada Bhai in the made-up town of Bhoj, Rajasthan. Dada Bhai's dramatic capitulation is set against the backdrop of the film's unravelling of a network of corruption and political influence. Some critics felt the story became too predictable in the second half, despite praise for the film's snappy first half and Devgn's relentless passion.