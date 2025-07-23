15 years of Khatta Meetha: Look at Trisha's debut roles across languages

Trisha Krishnan made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha, opposite Akshay Kumar, on July 23, 2010. She had already achieved fame as a South Indian actor, but this political satire was her Hindi feature debut, introducing her to Hindi-speaking viewers. Celebrating the film's 15th anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to look back on Trisha's groundbreaking debut performances in many languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, as well as her current venture into web series. Akshay Kumar, Trisha in Khatta Meetha

For over 20 years, Trisha has defied convention by exploring new worlds through a wide variety of characters, genres, and languages. To further understand the actor's pan-Indian appeal, let's examine her most notable debut performances.

Trisha’s big-bang debuts across languages

Tamil Debut: Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002) - aha & Sun NXT via OTTplay Premium

Beginning her film career in Tamil cinema with Ameer's Mounam Pesiyadhe, Trisha starred alongside Suriya as the graceful and soft-spoken Sandhya. The industry took notice of her and as a newcomer, the actor got the notoriety she needed from a financially successful film. It was more than simply her first film; it marked the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with Tamil cinema, where she would later become a much-coveted leading lady.

Telugu Debut: Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu (2003) - Sun NXT via OTTplay Premium

Prabhu Deva directed Trisha's Telugu film debut, Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu, which followed her success in Tamil cinema. The actor portrayed the character of Anu, a girl caught in the middle of a love triangle, opposite Tarun. The Telugu audience noticed the film's catchy score and heartfelt plot, as well as Trisha's charismatic performance. After this film, which had a modest run but spawned hits like Athadu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, and Varsham, her career in Tollywood took off.

Hindi Debut: Khatta Meetha (2010) - ShemarooMe & Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium

Trisha was already well-known in her home region of the South when she made her Bollywood debut. Her collaboration with Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan in Khatta Meetha was a remake of the smash hit Malayalam film Vellanakalude Nadu. Trisha played the role of Gehna Ganpule, a strict and idealistic city commissioner who encounters her ex-lover, a struggling contractor. Despite the film's mixed reviews, several viewers praised her for her subdued and dignified performance. Even if Khatta Meetha didn't kickstart her Bollywood career, it is nevertheless an important part of her body of work.

Kannada Debut: Power (2014) - JioHotstar & Sun NXT via OTTplay Premium

The Kannada film Power, which featured Trisha, was a remake of the Mahesh Babu film Dookudu. She co-starred with Puneeth Rajkumar as Prasanthi, a self-assured fashionista who develops feelings for a secret police officer. Her character's carefree and vivacious personality stood in stark contrast to the dramatic plot. The film presented Trisha to the Kannada public with flair, demonstrating her pan-South appeal and contributing to its tremendous commercial success.

Malayalam Debut: Hey Jude (2018) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

The wait for Trisha's Malayalam debut was well worth it. She co-starred with Nivin Pauly in the tender love tale, health of mind, and emotional recovery that is Hey Jude, written and directed by Shyamaprasad. Crystal, a woman coping with bipolar disorder, was portrayed with depth and complexity by Trisha. Both critics and fans were impressed by her chemistry with Nivin. After this film, she began to play roles with more depth and emotional complexity, signalling a turning point in her career.

OTT Debut: Brinda (2024) - Sony LIV via OTTplay Premium

Trisha started her web series run with the Telugu-language investigative crime drama Brinda, following her success on the big screen. She portrayed Brinda, a feisty police officer caught up in a complex web of conspiracies. The show was a great introduction to Trisha's digital career because of its captivating storyline and stylish graphics. The actor's ability to captivate an audience with both short and extended narratives is on full display in her critically acclaimed performance.

Over the years, Trisha Krishnan has adapted her acting style to suit a wide variety of genres, including masala musicals, romantic dramas, criminal sagas, and psychological thrillers. Her ability to effortlessly switch between languages and formats demonstrates her adaptability and resilience in a dynamic industry.