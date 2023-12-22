2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph pens heartbreaking note as film fails to make the cut for Oscars

The Oscars 2024 shortlist has been announced and Malayalam film 2018, which was India's official entry for the awards, couldn't make it to the shortlist of 15 films. 2018 director Jude Anthany Joseph penned a note on Instagram to thank all those who supported him in encouraging the movie and apologise to those who felt disappointed. He shared the shortlist with the name of the countries mentioned beside the names of films. Also read: Oscars shortlist: Indian entry 2018 out of race, documentary on Jharkhand rape case among tentative nominees 2018 stars Tovino Thomas and is based on Kerala floods.

Jude Anthany Joseph's note

He wrote, “Greetings, everyone. The Oscar shortlist has been unveiled, and regrettably, our film “2018- Everyone Is A Hero” did not secure a spot among the final 15 films out of the 88 international language films from across the globe. I sincerely apologize to all my well-wishers and supporters for disappointing you all.”

Still sharing gratitude, he further wrote, “Nevertheless, the opportunity to represent India in this competition has been a dream-like journey that I will cherish for a lifetime. Being the highest-grossing film and the official Indian entry to the Oscars is a rare achievement in any filmmaker’s career. I am grateful to God for choosing me for this extraordinary journey. My heartfelt thanks go to the producers, technicians, artists, and the audience for their tremendous support for our film. A special expression of gratitude to the Film Federation Of India, particularly Sir Ravi Kottarakkara, for their boundless support, love, and for selecting our film as India’s official entry. I express my gratitude to all the Indian filmmakers who supported me on this journey, with special thanks to Pan Nalin, Sidharth Roy Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Rintu Thomas, Ashutosh Gowarikar sir, Resul Pookkutty sir, Anurag Kashyap, Rajamouli sir, Senthi sir and many more. I express my gratitude to all my supporters in Los Angeles and eagerly anticipate the meetings that we have already scheduled.”

Wishing the best for those who actually made the cut, he said, "I extend my best wishes to all the finalists, with a special mention to Sol, my dear friend and the producer of the Armenian film. The inception of the next dream begins today, as the Oscars await, and I am poised to be present. Until we meet, dear Oscar."

Fans hail Jude for 2018 success

Fans of the movie however, only had praises for Jude and tried to raise his spirits in the comments section. A fan wrote, “You took a Malayalam Movie this far..that itself is a great journey. Hats off to you and team. Good luck for your next projects!!” Another wrote, “There's nothing to be sorry about sir! The movie coming this far itself is a big achievement. It's already won. You've made a people's film. There's no award more satisfying than winning the hearts of the audience. You and your team have done a good job. Looking forward to many more movies from you. Hats off!" A comment also read: “#2018therealkeralastory has already made its mark in history! The entire team made us all proud across the world! #Thankyou.”

2018 is an epic survival drama based on the devastating 2018 Kerala floods. Jude Anthany Joseph co-wrote the screenplay with Akhil P. Dharmajan. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, and Lal. It was released in May this year.

